5,634 Shares in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 72.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.16 on Thursday. First Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THFF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

