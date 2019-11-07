5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 20333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Tancell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,500. Also, Director Arjang Roshan acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,111.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$275,675. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 122,100 shares of company stock worth $284,669.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 million and a PE ratio of 21.15.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

