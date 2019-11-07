60,900 Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. TheStreet downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

