628,282 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 628,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $2,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

