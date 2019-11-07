$70.12 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to announce $70.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.67 million and the highest is $72.30 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $57.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $261.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.48 million to $262.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $286.94 million to $315.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $594,958.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,241.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 5,715,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,091.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,746,000 after purchasing an additional 929,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7,328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 456,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

