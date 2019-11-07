7,256 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,560. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

