7,961 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 504,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 528,307 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

