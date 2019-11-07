9,000 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after acquiring an additional 930,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 544,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,826.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,725. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.