$986.43 Million in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $986.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $990.30 million and the lowest is $984.21 million. Paychex reported sales of $858.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. Paychex has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.