Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.03 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

