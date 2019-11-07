Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Walmart stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

