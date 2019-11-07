Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

