Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $307.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.35.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

