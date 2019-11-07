Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,426 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

