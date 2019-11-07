Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVC. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

