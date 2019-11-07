AC3 Price Up 17% This Week (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One AC3 coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. AC3 has a market capitalization of $761,390.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 465.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

