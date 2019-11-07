Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) COO Sells $10,808.01 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) COO Andrew J. Kirkpatrick sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $10,808.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,055.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 34.63% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accuray by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 376.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.