AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post sales of $2.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $3.32 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 327.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $5.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.92 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $38.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,047,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 451,962 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 199.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 859,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 573,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 159,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the period. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 1,866,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,532. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.06.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

