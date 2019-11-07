Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.55, 244,941 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 197,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Acreage in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Acreage in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Acreage in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acreage in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acreage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Acreage alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.