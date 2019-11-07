ADAMANT Messenger Tops One Day Volume of $58.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $705,174.00 and $58.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,933,193 coins and its circulating supply is 82,791,183 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

