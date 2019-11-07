Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Up 25%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s share price shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 231,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 293,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

