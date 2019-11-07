Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.96

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $0.96. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 27,012 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMP. ValuEngine downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 205.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

