Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADAP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 304,650 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

