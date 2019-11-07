ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.34. 73,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.22. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $165.01.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $356,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth $648,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

