adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €270.57 ($314.62).

adidas stock traded up €8.20 ($9.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €274.50 ($319.19). 1,156,149 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €277.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €267.52.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

