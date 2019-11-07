Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $31,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.88.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.