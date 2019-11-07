Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $315,158,000 after buying an additional 246,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,179,000 after buying an additional 139,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after buying an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $14,401,034.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,361,046.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,589,410 shares of company stock valued at $51,754,205. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. 3,187,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,453,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

