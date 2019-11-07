Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 54,290,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,901,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,675.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,589,410 shares of company stock valued at $51,754,205 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

