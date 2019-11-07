Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE ACM opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

