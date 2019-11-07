Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 41,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

