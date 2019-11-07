Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at JMP Securities

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 124.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AERI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

AERI traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 271,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 189,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Rubino acquired 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,446 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,158.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

