Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Down 22.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) traded down 22.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.48, 6,187,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 597% from the average session volume of 887,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AERI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,807.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. purchased 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

