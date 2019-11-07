AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of AES worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,458,000 after purchasing an additional 691,328 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 148,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

AES stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. AES Corp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

