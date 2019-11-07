AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. AES’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. AES updated its FY19 guidance to $1.30-$1.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.68 on Thursday. AES has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

In related news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

