AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEterna Zentaris Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on endocrine therapy and oncology. Its lead endocrinology program is a Phase 3 trial in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with cetrorelix, an LHRH antagonist already marketed for in vitro fertilization under the brand name Cetrotide. The lead oncology program is a Phase 2 trial in endometrial and ovarian cancer with AEZS-108, a targeted cytotoxic peptide conjugate. Other lead compounds include ozarelix for BPH and prostate cancer as well as perifosine for multiple cancers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AEterna Zentaris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ AEZS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. AEterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

