AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $54.15. 2,653,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.