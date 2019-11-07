Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.84. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agenus by 443.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.