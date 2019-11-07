AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

Get AGM Group alerts:

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.