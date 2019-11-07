Agrimin (ASX:AMN) Shares Up 0.9%

Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.54 ($0.38) and last traded at A$0.54 ($0.38), 2,610 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.54 ($0.38).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 million and a P/E ratio of -47.73.

Agrimin Company Profile (ASX:AMN)

Agrimin Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Mackay Sulphate of Potash project comprising 12 tenements covering an area of 4,370 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Global Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to Agrimin Limited in December 2014.

