Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €9.37 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €9.37 ($10.90) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AF. Bank of America set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.99 ($12.78).

Shares of AF opened at €10.16 ($11.81) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.96.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

