ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.40

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$7.40 ($5.25) and last traded at A$7.28 ($5.16), with a volume of 110670 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.38 ($5.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$6.17 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.12.

About ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

