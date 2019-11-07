Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AD. CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.67.

AD stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 246,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,604. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$16.27 and a 1-year high of C$21.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $781.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$61,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,113 shares in the company, valued at C$179,981.75. Also, Director John Frederick Ripley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$991,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,239,675. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $112,316.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

