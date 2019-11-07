Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.77

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.77 and traded as high as $17.93. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 592,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 31,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.33, for a total value of C$580,439.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,069,348.98. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total value of C$1,801,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,589,458.54.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

