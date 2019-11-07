Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $233.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.78.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $184.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.26. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,449,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.