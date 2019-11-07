Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADS stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $214.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

