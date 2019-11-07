Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

