Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AP.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$53.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.40. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$42.17 and a twelve month high of C$54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 1,300 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total value of C$65,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,493,355.32.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.