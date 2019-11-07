Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

MDRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,804,000 after buying an additional 256,892 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,139,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

