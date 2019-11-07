Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-$0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

