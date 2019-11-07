ALLUVA (ALV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,546.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $49,546.00 and approximately $34,520.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLUVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00222216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.01432870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00118176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

